Francis Is Expected To Accept Female "Deacons"

There are indications that Pope Francis intends to introduce female "deacons" according to Phyllis Zagano (NcrOnline.org, April 24).The radical Zagano was a member of the papal commission about female "deacons." She is a longtime advocate for the introduction of such an abuse.According to Zagano Francis may talk about female deacons during a May 10 audience for the superiors of sisters and nuns.She believes that Francis is ready to invent female "deacons" and introduce them.Zagano also sees an indication in this direction in a questionnaire sent out ahead of the Amazon Synod which contains a query about "official ministry for women."The phrase "official ministry" can only mean “ordination,” Zagano stresses.