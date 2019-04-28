Francis Is Expected To Accept Female "Deacons"

There are indications that Pope Francis intends to introduce female "deacons" according to Phyllis Zagano (NcrOnline.org, April 24).
The radical Zagano was a member of the papal commission about female "deacons." She is a longtime advocate for the introduction of such an abuse.
According to Zagano Francis may talk about female deacons during a May 10 audience for the superiors of sisters and nuns.
She believes that Francis is ready to invent female "deacons" and introduce them.
Zagano also sees an indication in this direction in a questionnaire sent out ahead of the Amazon Synod which contains a query about "official ministry for women."
The phrase "official ministry" can only mean “ordination,” Zagano stresses.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsBffughmduf
