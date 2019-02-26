Language
When the Devil Calls at 6:40 in Medjugorje “Demons in pilgrims become enraged in the holy presence of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, as if they cannot bear the sanctity.”

But in Medjugorje, where Our Lady is welcomed with respectful silence everyday at

6.40pm, instances of possession and deliverance are common.

“Wherever Our Lady is present, so is the devil,” I’m told by experienced visitors to Medjugorje. Demons in pilgrims become enraged in the holy presence of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, as if they cannot bear the sanctity.

Ultraviolet
I'll ask the obvious question. Why would demons even allow pilgrims to go there? Such beings are spiritual parasites, with partial (and increasing) control over the mind, will, and body.

One would think those beings would find a variety of physical and emotional ways of deflecting such a pilgrimage. Also begs the question how they could possess Catholics who are so active and enthusiastic in … More
