When the Devil Calls at 6:40 in Medjugorje “Demons in pilgrims become enraged in the holy presence of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, as if they cannot bear the sanctity.”

When the Devil Calls at 6:40 in Medjugorje
But in Medjugorje, where Our Lady is welcomed with respectful silence everyday at
6.40pm, instances of possession and deliverance are common.
“Wherever Our Lady is present, so is the devil,” I’m told by experienced visitors to Medjugorje. Demons in pilgrims become enraged in the holy presence of Jesus and the Virgin Mary, as if they cannot bear the sanctity.
mysticpost.com/…/when-the-devil-…
