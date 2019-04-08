Francis, “I’ve Had Many Doubts, Many”

Concluding from himself to others, Pope Francis has claimed that “everyone” has doubts about the Faith.During a April 7 visit to San Giulio Papa parish in Rome he stressed that one should “not be afraid” of doubts. He asked his audience to teach young people how to “doubt well.”Francis confessed about himself, “I’ve had many doubts, many.”Doubts are sins against the Faith. According to Catechism 2088 they can lead to spiritual blindness if deliberately cultivated.