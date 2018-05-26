Open letter to our pastors.

My son is gay, my beloved sister is lesbian, I wish that I could go back in time and try and do something different that would make all things right, but I can’t, as a father I fell that I have failed.I am not the best catholic in the world, but like a great catholic Lt. Col Hal Moore once said “I’m in a fight”… Without the tools a soldier cannot thrive in the middle of a war, so we too in this spiritual war need the tools, the tools that start by you fearing and loving our Lord.When Mario Bergoglio said to Cruz, a homosexual, that “God made him that way and loves him that way”, all my efforts with my love ones goes to the mud, now they will hear those beautiful but poisonous words and will persist in their sin.Why is it that, you my Pastor, won’t fight for son’s soul or mine? Dear priests, why is it that you don’t want to be in our corner anymore? Do you really think that Jesus and the Holy Spirit through His Holy Apostles, love to contradict themselves and go against God’s Divine Law?I tried everything with my son, did my best with my sister and tried all this with love, didn’t accuse them, didn’t judge them, only try to show them with filial correction their erroneous behavior, as of today, all I can do is pray for them, but the damage with Francis is done as my love ones will persist in their sin with such beautiful yet poisonous teaching.Did Jesus had a personal opinion or did He please Almighty Father in all? Jesus pleased our Father Almighty (Luke 3:22); so this personal opinion about gays, which contradicts the faith, is wrecking the teachings from our Church, allowing for more confusion to go in and yet, you don’t have the desire to please your Divine Master?You could say, that’s Bergoglio’s opinion, but what about all his heretic teachings, those who are formally exposed in all his letters, exhortations, messages and encyclical… are those his opinions too? Francis coming from the Philippines said to a reporter that all those were his “teachings.”The definition of magisterium is teachings, so we are witnessing the dismantling of the teachings taught by our dear Apostles, Patriarchs, doctors of the faith, Saints and Martyrs, but riiiiiggghhht… the “teachings” stay the same while the praxis from this strange teachings are the path to go.God knows my troubled heart as He knows how much I have sacrificed for my faith… It is sad to watch the Church being trampled by foot by the gentiles (Luke 21:24), but even more disturbing to hear your deafening silence, your inaction and letting souls plunging into eternal darkness.Can you see their fruits (Mat 7:20)? The confusion is intentional yet I don’t see you fighting for the soul of my son, my sister and mine; It is truly a sad day for me and for many, perhaps there’s one or two priests out there doing it, but the fear for your wellbeing in this world, for your career is breathtaking.My hope is that you wake up dear priest; I hope you open your eyes to his merciless heresies, it’s not ok to be silent, Bergoglio is truly an enemy of God because he’s a friend of the world, so by his many heresies let him be anathema.Please pray for my son and sister and all the sons and sisters in this situation that Bergoglio and his minions have solidify them in.God bless you.