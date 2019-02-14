Bishop Condemns Catholics in Order to Protect Anti-Catholic Cardinal

Rapid City Bishop Robert Gruss, USA, condemned the praiseworthy Roman Catholic Faithful (RCF) in a statement his priests were forced to read last weekend from the pulpits of his diocese (text below)."Roman Catholic Faithful" became active against then Bishop Daniel Ryan (+2015) of Springfield, Illinois, who was paying young male prostitutes for sex.It fights against clerical corruption and immorality, abortion, birth control and fornication. Presently the organization's main target is the anti-Catholic Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.On February 23, RCF organizes an event in Gruss' Rapid City, the former diocese of Cupich, to gather information about him.Gruss fears that RCF could destroy Cupich's [already shattered] reputation. Therefore he has concluded that RCF's mission "is evil and guided by the Evil One”.At the same time, Gruss affirmed his "respect" and "admiration" for Cupich.