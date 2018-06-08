Language


Monsignor Fisher named auxiliary bishop for Archdiocese of Washington

Congratulations to our former pastor named auxiliary bishop for the ADW.

From Christopher White | Crux:

A native of Baltimore, Fisher received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting at the University of Maryland in 1984, and following two years of professional work as a comptroller, entered Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland in 1986.

He has previously said that “The Lord was always there,” in discerning whether to pursue a later vocation to the priesthood.
