Monsignor Fisher named auxiliary bishop for Archdiocese of Washington

A native of Baltimore, Fisher received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting at the University of Maryland in 1984, and following two years of professional work as a comptroller, entered Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland in 1986.



He has previously said that “The Lord was always there,” in discerning whether to pursue a later vocation to the priesthood.

Congratulations to our former pastor named auxiliary bishop for the ADW.