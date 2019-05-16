Francis: "Basic Faith In Humanity“ More Basic than Christian Faith?

During an April 19 audience for a BBC gay-propaganda show, Pope Francis not only trivialized homosexual fornication.
He also told the participating gay militants that he was feeling “among brothers and sisters.”
Francis explained that he did not ask anybody what their faith or belief was "because you have a basic faith in humanity" [as if faith in God were something secondary].
"Faith in humanity" is the essence of idolatry and self-justification.
Francis then begged those who were believers to pray for him while he asked non-Believers to wish him “a good journey that I may not be a traitor” - as if human "wishes" would make any difference.
