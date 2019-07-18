Francis Appoints New Press Speaker: Matteo Bruni

Pope Francis appointed (July 18) Matteo Bruni, 43, as the new Director of the Holy See Press Office.Bruni is an English-born Italian who also speaks French and Spanish. He has worked at the Holy See press office since 2009 and was involved in the organization of papal trips.Bruni is no journalist and has contacts with the modernist Roman Sant'Egidio Community.A few possible candidates have refused to take the position.