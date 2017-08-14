Francis Secretly Meets Prime-Minister

Il Corriere della Sera

The Italian newspaperhas revealed that Pope Francis had on June 10 a secret meeting with the leftwing Italian prime-minister Paolo Gentiloni.The meeting took place in the apartment of Archbishop Angelo Becciu, the Substitute (second man) in the Vatican's Secretariat of State. Becciu is a devout follower of Francis who in February replaced Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke with Becciu as the de facto Patron of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.Francis spoke with Gentiloni about the present mass-immigration in Italy.