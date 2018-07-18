“A Very Embarrassing Moment”: Bishop Shares Stories From His Time as Parish Priest

Bishop Thomas J. Tobin of Providence, USA, shared on Twitter two embarrassing stories of mistakes he made as a parish priest.The text reads: “I was just reminded of a very embarrassing moment I had as parish priest: Asking a longtime parishioner, whose name I should have known, how to spell her last name. Response: S-M-I-T-H.”Tobin has obviously forgotten the name but was asking how to spell it. The fact her name was so easy to spell made clear he had forgotten it.The second story is this:The text reads: “But another really bad moment I had as a parish priest in Pittsburgh, asking a woman filling out a parish registration form: ‘And what is your son’s name?’ Her response: ‘That’s my husband.’"