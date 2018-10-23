Language
Jesuit’s Red Light Chapel Wins "Interfaith" Award

A temple of the Jesuit religion in Salamanca, Spain, referred to as “Chapel of Encounter”, has received the “Best Religious Space of 2018” award by the Washington-based interfaith journal “Faith & Form”.

The Jesuit run InfoSJ.es noticed that the award was supported by “the Vatican”.

The jury praised an alleged union between architecture and [atheist] theology.

