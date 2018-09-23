Soul Attacked

In my home city I attended a Newmass celebrated for Sisters by a local auxiliary bishop. His sermon on the Sacred Heart was doctrinally beyond reproach and highly edifying. Yet a friend of mine with his own eyes once saw the same bishop kissing a seminarian! This bishop sets an agonising problem for me – how can he believe in the Sacred Heart on whose love he preaches so well?

When waters are troubled, the Devil goes fishing.That Our Lady step in, we need all to be wishing!Archbishop Viganò's revelations of grave moral corruption among a number of the Church's highest officials, not excluding Pope Francis himself, can be a severe trial for the faith of Catholics who have trusted the official churchmen for the last 50 years because they have not seen – or have not wanted to see – any essential problem in the Second Vatican Council (1962–1965). Three weeks ago these "Comments" quoted words of a Catholic brought to virtual despair, even before the publication of Viganò's letter, by the Attorney General of the State of Pennsylvania revealing similar Newchurch scandals in that State. The threat now being real of an avalanche of such scandals, let these "Comments" this week show how the Devil is turning his heavy artillery on another such Catholic to make him lose his faith. Here are the Devil's shells, as related by this soul, with brief answers offered by these "Comments," in the hope of fortifying other souls whose faith will be shaken in the foreseeable future:—He is a modernist, like easily most churchmen in the Church "renewed" by Vatican II, or, as we can call it, the "Newchurch." Now modernism means adapting the Catholic Church to the anti-Catholic modern world, and this it does by a process of making objective reality depend on subjective feeling. But the process of subjectivising reality can take time, so that a churchman falling for modernism need not immediately lose the objective Catholic faith, even if it is already subjectively undermined in his soul.It can be God alone who knows exactly when such a churchman loses the faith. So if this bishop believes in Vatican II, he is certainly on his way to losing the faith, far enough to let himself commit grave sin against the Sixth Commandment, but not yet far enough to have lost all notion of the Sacred Heart.