Müller: Personal Intrigues Rule Francis' Pontificate

Francis' “so called friends” are a big problem in Francis' pontificate - according to Cardinal Gerhard Müller.Talking to EWTN (October 4), he said that these "friends" are in reality more his enemies.For instance, the Council of Cardinals is used for a “play of power” in order to bypass the Congregation of Bishops and to ask Francis for certain episcopal appointments.Instead of professional handling, there is a “system of personal relationships” under Francis, Müller added. Müller calls himself "a true friend" of Francis.