Müller: Personal Intrigues Rule Francis' Pontificate
Francis' “so called friends” are a big problem in Francis' pontificate - according to Cardinal Gerhard Müller.
Talking to EWTN (October 4), he said that these "friends" are in reality more his enemies.
For instance, the Council of Cardinals is used for a “play of power” in order to bypass the Congregation of Bishops and to ask Francis for certain episcopal appointments.
Instead of professional handling, there is a “system of personal relationships” under Francis, Müller added. Müller calls himself "a true friend" of Francis.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZkiwvrkvdx
