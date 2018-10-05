Language
Clicks
37
en.news

Müller: Personal Intrigues Rule Francis' Pontificate

Francis' “so called friends” are a big problem in Francis' pontificate - according to Cardinal Gerhard Müller.

Talking to EWTN (October 4), he said that these "friends" are in reality more his enemies.

For instance, the Council of Cardinals is used for a “play of power” in order to bypass the Congregation of Bishops and to ask Francis for certain episcopal appointments.

Instead of professional handling, there is a “system of personal relationships” under Francis, Müller added. Müller calls himself "a true friend" of Francis.

Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZkiwvrkvdx

Share Like
More
Write a comment