Abyss Between Francis and the Dutch Bishops

The Dutch bishops “change into a refrigerator when the name [Francis] falls”, according to Jan-Willem Wits, a former spokesman of the Dutch bishops’ conference.Writing on(April 24), Wits states that the “Dutch people” [read: agnostic commercial media] like Francis – in contrast to the bishops [who preside over a Church that has anticipated the Bergoglio ideology and therefore, today, is reduced to shreds].According to Wits the Dutch bishops think that Francis is a “populist”, who puts the eternal truth of the Church “for sale”.Wits claims that an idea of inviting Francis to the Netherlands was rejected by the bishops because of their “busy schedule”.Until the Second Vatican Council, the Church in the Netherlands was a Catholic stronghold. After the Council, it was considered the spearhead of the "renewal" wanted by the Council but this "renewal" ended in a disaster.In the last ten years over 1000 Catholic churches have been closed down. Today, the faithful in the Netherlands are very small groups, mainly consisting of immigrants.