Catholics Strike Back: Synod Father Defends Celibacy

The Francis biographer and Francis apologist Austin Ivereigh wrote on Twitter (October 8) that already on the Synod’s first day, October 7, the demand to abolish celibacy under the pretext of “ordaining married ‘elders’" came under strong attack from one of the Synod Fathers.Ivereigh says that the prelate whose name he does not mention, is not "necessarily" from the Amazon. According to Ivereigh who seems to be nervous himself, this is an “early sign of nervousness" of some around the attack against celibacy.The only Catholic participating in the Synod who has also publicly defended celibacy is Cardinal Robert Sarah. He is also likely the only Synod Father who has first hand experience of "poverty".