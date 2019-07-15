Clicks91
France: Cathedrals used for Pop Concerts - Better Burn them Down

The French singer Laurent Voulzy, 70, performed a June 12 concert in the Cathedral of Laval, France.

Voulzy is presently living in his third [Amoris-Laetita] liaison with a woman. Bishop in Laval is Monsignore Thierry Scherrer, the killer of the Little Sisters of Mary Mother of the Redeemer. Voulzy performed his hits and less well-known titles such as "Mayenne", which is about a love story.

Before, the singer already performed in Mende Cathedral, in presence of the local bishop Benoît Bertrand.

Riposte-Catholique.fr comments, “We're going to end up regretting that the cathedrals didn't all burn....”

