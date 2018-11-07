Only For Him: Bishop Schneider Must Stay Eleven Months A Year at Home

katholisch.de

The Vatican has asked Auxiliary Bishop Athanasius Schneider not to leave Astana archdiocese for more than 30 days a year, Schneider told. Schneider claimed that this is neither a prohibition nor a muzzle.Allegedly, Schneider was asked to follow Canon 410, one of the many elastic clauses in Canon Law, which obliges an auxiliary bishop to reside in the diocese except if he is fulfilling "some duty outside the diocese" or for his one month vacation.Since Schneider is not travelling for vacation but for religious duties like mass celebration, confirmations, and preaching, the one month limit contradicts Canon Law. Further, there is no information that Canon 410 has been enforced except for Schneider although there are multiple leftwing airport bishops.Astana Archdiocese has 17 priests and 55'000 Catholics, so this mini-archdiocese does not need an auxiliary bishop.