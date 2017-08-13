클릭 수7
Another German Diocese Celebrates Gay Ideology
Last Friday, Freiburg Archdiocese, Germany, advertised on its social media a gay march that took place in Freiburg on August 12. Part of it was an "ecumenical service" to which pastoral assistant Gerrit Schütt, who is paid by the archdiocese, officially contributed.
A group of the official Catholic youth organisation Katholische Junge Gemeinde participated in the march. Freiburg Archdiocese is run by conservative archbishop Stephan Burger, 55.
This year Feldkirch Diocese, Austria, participated in a similar march, and Rottenburg-Stuttgart, Germany, praised a local gay march.
