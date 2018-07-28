Clicks69
Mostar Bishop Again: All Apparitions in Medjugorje Are Not Credible
Bishop Ratko Perić of Mostar-Duvno, Bosnia and Herzegovina,has told Pope Francis' special envoy to Medjugorje, Archbishop Henryk Hoser, that all alleged apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje are not credible.
According to the Mostar-Duvno diocesan website (July 23) Perić based his judgment “on the basis of numerous investigations”.
“The non-credible apparitions of the ‘Medjugorje phenomenon’ include those in the first seven or ten days of 1981”, he added.
In summer 2017 a Vatican commission suggested to recognise the first seven apparitions as allegedly supernatural.
