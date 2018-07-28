Language
Mostar Bishop Again: All Apparitions in Medjugorje Are Not Credible

Bishop Ratko Perić of Mostar-Duvno, Bosnia and Herzegovina,has told Pope Francis' special envoy to Medjugorje, Archbishop Henryk Hoser, that all alleged apparitions of Our Lady in Medjugorje are not credible.

According to the Mostar-Duvno diocesan website (July 23) Perić based his judgment “on the basis of numerous investigations”.

“The non-credible apparitions of the ‘Medjugorje phenomenon’ include those in the first seven or ten days of 1981”, he added.

In summer 2017 a Vatican commission suggested to recognise the first seven apparitions as allegedly supernatural.

