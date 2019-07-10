Knoxville Bishop Wants To Abolish Celibacy

Knoxville Bishop Richard Stika, 62, USA, wants to abolish celibacy.
He wrote on Twitter (July 5), about ordaining married men in the Amazon, “Since the Church already has married priests in the world, I see no reason not to.”
Stika added that “denying" the Eucharist "because of Church discipline to a remote area is wrong" - [as if the Church had ever "denied" the Eucharist for that reason].
The same day, Stika asked on Twitter the question “which is more important, a celibate clergy that is not able to visit remote areas more than once a year or ordaining married elders of the tribe who could celebrate Mass.” He does not explain what the lofty term "married elders" could possibly mean, but a priesthood-light somewhere in the bushes.
Stika is considered a “conservative.” In autumn, he ordered his priests to restore St Michael’s prayer after Mass.
In January he claimed that, if New York Governor Cuomo lived in his jurisdiction he would [allegedly] take action against him due to his support of “infanticide.”
In May, Stika compared Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, founder of the traditional Catholic Society of St Pius X., with Martin Luther and Henry VIII but deleted this tweet later: Screenshotted, Bishop Rick Stika deleted this offending tweet
Clicks143
- Report
Social networks