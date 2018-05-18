Clicks110
Even Radical Cardinal Lehmann Refused to Accept Protestant Communion
The late Mainz Cardinal Karl Lehmann has warned of distributing Holy Communion to Protestants.
In a speech during a meeting of the German bishops in September 2009 he said that Protestant Communion was “no solution” adding that "the common meal" (sic!) belongs to the end and not to the beginning of ecumenical efforts.
Lehmann stressed that regarding Holy Communion an ecumenism of the lowest common denominator "was not permitted".
Lehmann who was named a cardinal by John Paul II, is one of the main culprits for the apostasy of the former Catholic Church in Germany.
Picture: Karl Lehmann, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsEcdzyffonn
