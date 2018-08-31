Clicks425
Vatican Cardinal: I Need Francis’ Permission before Talking to Journalists
The pro-gay AmericaMagazine.org (August 30), which is published by the Jesuits, asked Cardinal Marc Ouellet whether he did discuss the sanctions against Cardinal McCarrick in November 2011 with whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.
Viganò speaks about this discussion in his recent explosive statement.
But Ouellet answered that he preferred not to comment on this,
“I need to see the Pope first before talking to journalists”, he added.
Picture: Marc Ouellet, © Joshua Lanzarini, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsGopkvjtnjy
