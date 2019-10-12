Cardinal: It is Time to “Exit” the Abuse Hype

It is time to “exit” the abuse scandals in order to lift the “cloud” hanging over the Church according to Cardinal Peter Turkson, 71, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.Turkson gave an October 3 keynote address at the autumn conference of the Association of Leaders of Missionaries and Religious of Ireland (AMRI) in Dublin.He noticed that during the 2012 International Eucharistic Congress in Dublin, Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin offered an apology for clerical abuse during basically every event he attended.“At one point, I thought it was too much. I thought he was making this huge cloud hang over everything,” Turkson observed.He concluded, “Now we need to find a way of exiting this experience, [because] otherwise it will suffocate us.”