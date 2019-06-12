Clicks64
Trump With Rosary And Fatima Statue, White House "Exorcised"?

The obscure Facebook user Marti Mac posted on January 19 a picture showing President Donald Trump with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima and a rosary in his hands.

Trump is accompanied by a certain Maronite Father Andrew Mahana who otherwise is a totally unknown figure. The Facebook post claims that he "exorcized the White House".

According to the text Trump asked "to keep" the statue "when he first moved in[to the White House]." This means, that "Father Mahana" must have met Trump in January 2017.

There is no indication on WhiteHouse.gov that such a meeting ever happened which raises the question whether the above picture was not produced with Fotoshop.

