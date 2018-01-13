Clicks512
Pope Francis Awards Ruthless Promoter of Abortion
In 2017 Pope Francis honoured pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Lilianne Ploumen (Labour Party), a former Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Ploumen received the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great.
Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute comments, “To say that Lilianne Ploumen is 'pro-abortion' is an extreme understatement and doesn’t even come close to the scandalous reality of her activism.”
After US President Donald Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy to defund abortion abroad, Ploumen created an NGO in order to fill in the gap.
Picture: Lilianne Ploumen, © OECD Forum 2017, CC BY-NC, #newsCedfgsxglo
