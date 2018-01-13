Pope Francis Awards Ruthless Promoter of Abortion

Lepanto Institute

In 2017 Pope Francis honoured pro-abortion and pro-gay politician Lilianne Ploumen (Labour Party), a former Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. Ploumen received the Pontifical Order of St Gregory the Great.Michael Hichborn of thecomments, “To say that Lilianne Ploumen is 'pro-abortion' is an extreme understatement and doesn’t even come close to the scandalous reality of her activism.”After US President Donald Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy to defund abortion abroad, Ploumen created an NGO in order to fill in the gap.