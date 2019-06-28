These Are the Causes For Abuse Hysteria - Archbishop

The attempt to denigrate the Church [by stirring up the ongoing abuse hysteria] aims at weakening the Church's importance in society, Poznan Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, the President of the Polish Bishops explained (episkopat.pl, 17 June).The Polish Church is currently in the crossfire of abuse propaganda.Gądecki underlines that [biased] media reports about isolated cases of abuses have provoked acts of violence against priests and profanations of churches. He adds that the media trial against the Church suggests that there are no just people in the Church and that faith is hypocrisy.Gądecki says that those sympathizing with the victims of sexual abuse should promote chastity in our culture as part of a holistic approach because the different forms of sexual immorality are interrelated.The best way to contain sexual crimes is therefore to observe the Sixth Commandment.