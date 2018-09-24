Bishop Schneider Criticises Pius X's and Pius XII's Liturgical Revolutions

Pius X

Pius XII

Kazakhstan Bishop Athanasius Schneider has criticised two liturgical “revolutions” which preceded Paul VI's 1970 disastrous Novus Ordo reform.Talking to OnePeterFive.com (September 21), Schneider pointed to's 1911 reform of the breviary. For Schneider it is “an enigma how he could do this”.Pius X radically changed the distribution of the psalms. The Roman Church had kept this order almost unchanged since or even before Pope Gregory I (+604).For Schneider it is “reasonable” to return to the former breviary which he calls “the breviary of all ages”.The second revolution Schneider localises in's 1955 failed reform of the rite of Holy Week. According to Schneider a similar thing has "never happened in the entire history of the Church”.Pius XII replace "the beautiful rites of Holy Week" with a “manufactured” construct, Schneider adds.