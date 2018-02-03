Francis: Benedict XVI and I "Appreciate Each Other"

Pope Francis has experienced in all encounters with Benedict XVI reverence, obedience, cordial closeness, understanding and friendship, he writes in a foreword to the German version of a biography of Benedict XVI by Elio Guerriero which will be published on February 5.Francis claims that since 2013 his “spiritual connection” to Benedict XVI has deepened. The former pope's prayer and “discrete” presence are comfort and support for him, Francis writes.Acccording to Francis it is "new" and "beautiful" for the Church to have an active and a retired pope who “appreciate each other”.