Anti-Trump and Fake News Agent Tried To Disrupt Holy Mass

Nathan Phillips tried to enter Washington D.C.’s Basilica with a group of twenty "Native American" activists in order to disrupt Saturday evening Mass.According to CatholicNewsAgency.com (January 22), the security had to lock the doors to keep the hooligans out. The situation was “tense”.On January 18 Phillips had purported a confrontation with Catholic student Nick Sandmann and his colleagues. Nearly all US fake news media multiplied Phillips' lies. Sandmann’s Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky and [obviously] bishops sided with Phillips.But video evidence showed that Phillips provoked the students who ignored him. Nevertheless, Phillips called the poor pupils a “lynch mob”.Phillips has a history of lying. He presented himself as a Vietnam Veteran but was never deployed in Vietnam.US President Trump criticised the media mob and invited the students to the White House who "have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be”.