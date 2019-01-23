Language
Anti-Trump and Fake News Agent Tried To Disrupt Holy Mass

Nathan Phillips tried to enter Washington D.C.’s Basilica with a group of twenty "Native American" activists in order to disrupt Saturday evening Mass.

According to CatholicNewsAgency.com (January 22), the security had to lock the doors to keep the hooligans out. The situation was “tense”.

On January 18 Phillips had purported a confrontation with Catholic student Nick Sandmann and his colleagues. Nearly all US fake news media multiplied Phillips' lies. Sandmann’s Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky and [obviously] bishops sided with Phillips.

But video evidence showed that Phillips provoked the students who ignored him. Nevertheless, Phillips called the poor pupils a “lynch mob”.

Phillips has a history of lying. He presented himself as a Vietnam Veteran but was never deployed in Vietnam.

US President Trump criticised the media mob and invited the students to the White House who "have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be”.

mattsixteen24
The native American man is a marxist fraud and prop. He never went to Vietnam. He is funded by leftist organizations. He has history of wrongfully accusing people of discrimination. He's been in music videos. He's no random person.
Tesa
"According to multiple news accounts, Nathan Phillips is 64 years old, which means he would have been 18 years old in 1973, the last year any U.S. combat units were stationed in Vietnam. Mr. Phillips also claims to be a Marine veteran, although the last Marine combat units left Vietnam in 1971."
Seidenspinner
No one should take Nathan Phillips at his word - "interview with CNN is full of falsehoods"
www.nationalreview.com/…/nathan-phillips…
DefendTruth
Fake News Washington Post is claiming they are the victims.

Can’t make this up
HerzMariae
The Left has transitioned from smearing a bunch of teenagers to cheering the mass murder of infants. These people really are cartoonishly Evil.
HerzMariae
Nathan Phillips Keeps Changing Story, Keeps Getting It Wrong, dailycaller.com/…/nathan-phillips…
De Profundis
These young people will forever have these smears follow them through their life every time they proffer their resume with the word "Covington" on it. The damage is incalculable.
