Mysterious Bones in Nunciature: Huge Media Uproar and Then? Nothing

Bones found in the Apostolic Nunciature to Italy in Rome in October 2018 caused a huge media uproar The media came up with a large number of anti-Catholic conspiracy theories including that “the Vatican” had hidden a murder victim or that it had connections to the Italian underworld.A scared Vatican immediately allowed the Italian police to enter the embassy ground and to start an inquiry.Now the inquiry has concluded that the bones belonged to a man who died 1700 to 2000 years ago of natural causes.The Roman prosecution has asked to close the case. The media who stirred up the scandal remain silent.