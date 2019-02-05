Clicks100
Mysterious Bones in Nunciature: Huge Media Uproar and Then? Nothing
Bones found in the Apostolic Nunciature to Italy in Rome in October 2018 caused a huge media uproar.
The media came up with a large number of anti-Catholic conspiracy theories including that “the Vatican” had hidden a murder victim or that it had connections to the Italian underworld.
A scared Vatican immediately allowed the Italian police to enter the embassy ground and to start an inquiry.
Now the inquiry has concluded that the bones belonged to a man who died 1700 to 2000 years ago of natural causes.
The Roman prosecution has asked to close the case. The media who stirred up the scandal remain silent.
