Rambling Archbishop Advocates "Different" Church

Bolognas pro-gay Archbishop Mateo Zuppi repeated during a Youth Synod press conference (October 18) the myth that Pope Francis [allegedly] fosters an attitude of "speaking with everyone" and of "leaving out no one" - although Francis' refusal to talk to those he perceives as his enemies is well known.On the same line Zuppi added that "the Church will not be something, that is distant, obsolete, difficult to understand, legalistic, but it will be something in which the Youth can be protagonists in a logic of communion." ["Distant, obsolete, difficult to understand, legalistic" sounds like a definition of Zuppi's confused ideology.]Asked about the preface he wrote for the Italian edition of a gay-propaganda book by Father James Martin a rambling Zuppi claimed that pastoral ministry for homosexuals is “important” but the "situation" differs in Africa and in Europe.Every parish-priest can confirm that "pastoral ministry for homosexuals" is as important for the Church as an ice machine is for eskimos.