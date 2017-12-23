Clicks649
Vatican Christmas Tree Shows Pagan Signs
This year's Vatican Christmas tree shows no Christian symbols like angels but instead the peace sign of the British nuclear disarmament movement, and Chinese yin-yang symbols.
The journalist Robert Moynihan reports (December 20) that many in Rome are dismayed about the message the tree is sending.
In the past years, the tree was decorated with the white and yellow colours of the Vatican.
#newsKduzpqimbg
The journalist Robert Moynihan reports (December 20) that many in Rome are dismayed about the message the tree is sending.
In the past years, the tree was decorated with the white and yellow colours of the Vatican.
#newsKduzpqimbg