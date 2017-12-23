Language
Vatican Christmas Tree Shows Pagan Signs

This year's Vatican Christmas tree shows no Christian symbols like angels but instead the peace sign of the British nuclear disarmament movement, and Chinese yin-yang symbols.

The journalist Robert Moynihan reports (December 20) that many in Rome are dismayed about the message the tree is sending.

In the past years, the tree was decorated with the white and yellow colours of the Vatican.

Tesa
Instead of Laudetur Iesus Christus it is now buon giorno or buon pranzo.
Josefine likes this.
HerzMariae
Yin Yang represents Taoism. It is as the Grand Inquisitor says in The Brothers Karamazov, they long ago went across to the other side.
