Francis Demands Absolute Obedience

“It is irreconcilable to be a Pontifical Representative while criticizing the Pope behind his back, having blogs or even joining groups hostile to him, the Curia or the Church of Rome," Pope Francis told more than hundred nuncios during a June 13 audience.Francis wants absolute loyalty and absolute obedience, “Obedience to God cannot be separated from obedience to the Church and to the superiors.”At the same time, Francis called on the nuncios to avoid "rigidity" as well as “hypocritical and chameleon-like flexibility” which seems to be the essence of a contemporary Catholic bishop.