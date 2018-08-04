Clicks176
Francis Is Wrong Again: The Church Teaches That Death Penalty Is Licit
Father Raymond Blake criticises on Twitter (August 3) Pope Francis' new paragraph in the Catechism of the Catholic Church which wrongly states that "the Church teaches" that death penalty is inadmissible.
Blake points out this is "historically, factually not true".
Common sense, the Bible, the entire Catholic theology including St Thomas teach that death penalty as such is just and licit.
Father Blake is not a proponent of death penalty legislation.
