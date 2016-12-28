Clicks116
When Idols Fall
Carrie Fisher, Princess Leia in the Star Wars movie series
A few weeks before her death, Carrie Fisher thrilled her fans by revealing in a new book that she had an affair with her married co-star while filming Star Wars.
Read Patrick Coffin's reflections on Carrie Fisher and pop star George Michael at his blog, here.
Patrick Coffin is an author, conference speaker and, for nearly 8 years, was host of the highly rated Catholic radio program, Catholic Answers Live and the podcast Catholic Answers Focus.