“Conservative” Cardinal Forbids Prayer in Reparation for Gay March

Genoa Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, 76, forbad three prayers in reparation for a gravely immoral homosexual march in Genoa (June 15), local media reported.The prayers were scheduled in three different parishes. Auxiliary Bishop Nicolo Anselmi told them that Bagnasco considers the prayers as “inappropriate.”On the other hand, Bagnasco has allowed pro-gay vigils in Genoa churches since 2017. He was considered a “conservative” when appointed in 2006 and made a Cardinal in 2007.His outing came in May 2013 when he gave communion to the Communist Italian transvestite and gay propagandist Wladimiro Guadagno (video below).