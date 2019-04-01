Francis Distances Himself From Innocent Cardinal Barbarin: "May Be Guilty"

Lyon Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 68, is “perhaps not innocent," but there’s a "presumption of innocence,” Pope Francis said at his flight back from Morocco to Rome. Francis will not take any measures against him until there is a definite ruling.
Francis noticed that “media pressure” can unfairly accuse innocent priests.
Barbarin was convicted for having "failed" to report abuses, never condemned by a court, that allegedly happened decades before he took responsibility in Lyon.
Asked about his frequent references to Satan, Francis said that there are things like child pornography that cannot be understood without acknowledging the reality of evil [although evil expresses itself in a much more radical way in abortion].
