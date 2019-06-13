Bishop Will Exorcise His City From an Army Helicopter

Buenaventura Bishop Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, 52, Colombia, plans to sprinkle Holy Water from a National Navy helicopter on the port of his town, in order to remove violence and crime from it.The news comes eight days after a ten-year-old girl was murdered with signs of torture."We want to sprinkle Holy Water to see if by exorcising, we take out those demons that are destroying the city's port, so that God's blessing removes the evil that invades our streets," the bishop said according to Seguimento.co (June 9).There have been 51 murders in the city between January and May, 20 more than in 2018.