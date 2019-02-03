Ecumenical Mass in Milan Was Almost "Blasphemous Act" – Cardinal Müller

A January 20 Ecumenical Mass in Milan - in which a female Baptist pastor read the Gospel, preached, stood behind the priest during consecration, and distributed Communion - "almost amounts to a blasphemous act", Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told LaNuovaBQ.it (February 3).Müller acknowledged a "crass ignorance" among priests, bishops and cardinals, "They are servants of the Word of God but they do not know it and they do not know the doctrine”.Müller called on Catholics to leave such "Masses" or protest publicly against a similar "desacralisation" of Mass.