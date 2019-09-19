Funny Church: Confession in a Golf Car

Dominican Father Patrick Baikauskas O.P., the pastor of the Catholic Center at Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, offers confessions in a golf cart.He advertises his activity with the billboard “Confessions to-go” while driving around on campus.Baikauskas told wlfi.com (September 10, video below) that “we don’t want to be traditionalists”. He believes Christ “would be thrilled” when seeing him doing “something like this.” He is a former aid to an Illinois congressman, Illinois governor and U.S. president.As pastor he seems to be spectacularly successful through Awakening, a weekend-retreat for college students put on by college students throughout the U.S.It is made up of talks, skits, activities, discussions, praise & worship, and random dancing. Participants are assigned to a "family" in a "nonjudgmental" environment, and are led to experience a "Jesus high".