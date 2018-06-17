Spain: 80 Year Old Consecrated a Bishop

Claretian Father Aquilino Bocos Merino, 80, has been consecrated a bishop on June 16 in Madrid, Spain.From 1991 to 2003 he was the superior general of his order. The Claretians are considered to be ultraliberal.Bocos is among those, Pope Francis will create cardinals on June 28. According to Canon Law, cardinals are supposed to be bishops.On May 24 Bocos told Alfayomega.es that “religious life has never been in a better shape than today, never”.About Pope Francis he said, “That's why I'm so happy with this pontificate. The Pope, with his reforms, aims at putting people in the center.”