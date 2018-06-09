Language
Vatican Looks For "Official Ministry" To Be Conferred On Women

The Vatican press offices released on June 8 the preparatory document for the Amazonian Synod consisting of about 16 pages.

The document calls for “new ministries and services for the different pastoral agents” and wants to "identify the type of official ministry that can be conferred on women”.

Abolishing celibacy is mentioned only implicitly as the document calls for "new ways" to have "better and more frequent access to the Eucharist".

The text gives the impression that married priests are already a forgone conclusion, reminding that "all the People of God share in the priesthood of Christ, although it distinguishes between the common priesthood and the ministerial priesthood".

According to the document there is an "urgent need" to evaluate and "rethink" the ministries that today are required.

It is already clear that this enterprise will lead into a disaster.

Lisi Sterndorfer
What if, instead of obsessing about the idea of married clergy to meet shortages in remote regions, every priest of a traditionally missionary order currently assigned in 1st world suburbia was given the chance to go?
HerzMariae
Next big concern in Rome will then be married cardinals, that is cardinals with husbands - according to mean rumours and Vatican gay-drug-parties some of Francis' boys already have boyfriends.
