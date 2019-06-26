Goal of Amazon Synod Even Worse Than Expected

The real goal of the Amazon Synod is “to change the whole Church according to the most radical versions of liberation theology” despite the media focus on celibacy and female "deacons."
Julio Loredo, president of the Italian branch of Tradition, Family and Property (TFP) said this to LifeSiteNews.com (June 22).
Such a change would be "the most pernicious revolution that has ever happened in the history of the Church,” Loredo added.
Loredo worries that the Synod will propose the Amazonian tribes as bearers of a new revelation for our times and are presented as the "evangelizers of the world.”
The Instrumentum laboris presents the Indian tribes as idyllic although some practice cannibalism, infanticide and witchcraft.
