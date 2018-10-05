SAVE EUROPE FROM TERRORISM - GO TO CHURCH

Politicians and experts condemn, explain and analyse - without a shred of sensible response - the fact that radical groups in the West are growing. Voices – like Michael Hayden, former head of the CIA and NSA - clamour for even more surveillance and powers for intelligence agencies, while politicians call for initiatives to take pedagogical measures to soften radicalism. This crescendo will grow to a withering cacophony until the next attack springs its deadly surprise, with mayhem and new floods of inane infotainment news.This predictable pattern leaves many Europeans with the distinct impression that politicians and police are incapable of protecting their populations against terrorism.Why do public authorities fall so pathetically short?