One Is Lying And It Is Not Cardinal Zen
The Vatican press office published a note (January 30) contradicting statements made by Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen.
Zen wrote on his blog (January 29) that Pope Francis told him that he does not want to replace Catholic Chinese bishops with Communist regime bishops, although a Vatican delegation has asked exactly for this.
The Vatican statement now denies “news on a presumed difference of thought and action between the Holy Father and his collaborators”. It says that Francis is in "constant contact" with his collaborators, is informed in detail, and follows the "dialogue" with the Chinese regime with “special attention”.
The statement brutally attacks Cardinal Zen without naming him, “It is therefore surprising and regrettable that the contrary is affirmed by people in the Church, thus fostering confusion and controversy.”
Picture: Joseph Zen © Stephen Wu, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsPqrdaqdvii
