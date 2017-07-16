The Catholic University of Detroit Mercy features Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups on its web site

How can a Catholic university favor Planned Parenthood?

No way.

Take note:

So -- Will you help me get this peaceful protest going?

John Ritchie

TFP Student Action, Director

The Catholic University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan is currently listing the mega abortion provider -- Planned Parenthood -- as a "resource" for students.To get Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups removed:Your instant protest will go to the president of the University of Detroit Mercy, Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, respectfully urging him to remove every pro-abortion organization on the list of online “resources” for students.One thing is clear:In good conscience, we can't stay silent -- and allow the Culture of Death to poison more young minds.NOT on a Catholic campus.In fact, Planned Parenthood is not the only pro-abortion group listed by the so-called Women's and Gender Studies department of the University of Detroit Mercy.Others include:National Organization for Women (NOW), Amnesty International-USA, Feminist.com, Institute for Women's Policy Research, and Transgender Law Center.The pro-transgender and pro-abortion advocates are on the same ungodly team -- working overtime to dismantle the family.Just remember:Help me spread the word by forwarding this message to all your pro-life friends (or even your entire address book). You don’t need to be a college student to participate.With God’s help, the truth will prevail.Thank you for fighting the good fight,