The Catholic University of Detroit Mercy features Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups on its web site
The Catholic University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan is currently listing the mega abortion provider -- Planned Parenthood -- as a "resource" for students.
In fact, Planned Parenthood is not the only pro-abortion group listed by the so-called Women's and Gender Studies department of the University of Detroit Mercy.
Others include:
National Organization for Women (NOW), Amnesty International-USA, Feminist.com, Institute for Women's Policy Research, and Transgender Law Center.
Take note: The pro-transgender and pro-abortion advocates are on the same ungodly team -- working overtime to dismantle the family.
