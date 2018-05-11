Clicks129
This Is How Vatican Plans To Trash Humanae Vitae
Monsignor Pierangelo Sequeri (72), uttered many empty words during a conference in Milan (May 10) in order to undermine the intention and content of Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae (1968).
An example: Sequeri said that Humanae Vitae's “sapiential side” - whatever this is - was “the nexus of the concept of parental responsibility” [?].
Sequeri, a musician, was imposed by Pope Francis as the president of the [ruined] Roman John Paul II Family Institute although or because he is incompetent in the field.
His strategy during the talk was obvious: He praised Humanae Vitae while at the same time distracting from its main focus, the prohibition of artificial contraception which the Bergoglio party wants to cancel.
Like Pope Francis, Sequeri is a 68 ideologist who belongs to the past. The Church that belongs to God, aims at increasing the number of her children, not at diminishing it.
Picture: © American Life League, CC BY-NC, #newsBhfkttcmdl
