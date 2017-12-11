Clicks64
Francis Is Excusing Sin
Pope Francis’ interpretation of Amoris Laetitia is “creating more confusion” and constitutes “a serious problem”, states Father Gerald Murray, canon lawyer and New York priest.
Talking to EWTN Murray elaborated that Francis is trying to gain acceptance for his [wrong] believe that the previous discipline was "too harsh" and we have to go case by case. But Murray replies that “there is no case by case exception” highlighting the limits of Papal power since a Pope “cannot wake up and say there is a category of adultery that we no longer call adultery”.
According to Murray it is not the Pope's task to help people to excuse sinful behaviour. Murray concedes however that, “this is where we are [at the moment].”
