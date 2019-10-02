Francis' Bishop Finds Weird Argument in Favour of Crucifix

The Italian education secretary, Lorenzo Fioramonti, proposed to replace the crucifixes in Italian class-rooms with a “world map.”
The leftwing Italian government, never elected by the people but strongly supported by Francis and the Italian bishops, was created on September 5.
Monreale Archbishop Michele Pennisi found the following argument for keeping the cross in school, “Removing the crucifix from the classrooms of our schools would only strengthen Salvini.”
Matteo Salvini is the former Italian Home Secretary. He is hated by the Francis bishops because he supports the Catholic Church.
