Washington Archdiocese Contradicts Cardinal Wuerl - Confirms Viganò Statement

An allegation of “misconduct” against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, was presented to then Pittsburgh Bishop Donald Wuerl, 78, already in November 2004, CatholicNewsAgency.com reports (January 10).It quotes Ed McFadden, the spokesman for Washington Archdiocese.Wuerl was McCarrick’s successor as Washington Cardinal. He resigned in October 2018 but is still in office as the Apostolic Administrator of Washington.The complaint in 2004 was made by the laicised priest Robert Ciolek. He discussed before Pittsburg’s diocesan review board an abuse allegation against a Pittsburgh priest and mentioned another one allegedly committed by McCarrick.Wuerl forwarded the report to the Apostolic Nuncio in Washington in 2004.But in August 2018, Wuerl insisted that he knew nothing about allegations against McCarrick insisting that he never had even heard rumours about them.Despite the denial, whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò testified in August 2018 that he had personally discussed McCarrick’s activities with Wuerl on several occasions.The new statement of Washington Archdiocese is an independent confirmation of Viganò’s testimonial who also said that Wuerl "lies shamelessly".